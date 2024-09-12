FUNToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $674,506.93 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $37.03 million and $674,506.93 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

