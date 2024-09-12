FY2024 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.