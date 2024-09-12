FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Cut by Sidoti Csr

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NX opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $865.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

