FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issued By B. Riley

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTLP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 48,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 60,013 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

