FY2025 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Reduced by DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.00.

BRP Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$82.71 on Thursday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.25.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

