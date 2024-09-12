G999 (G999) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $142.51

G999 (G999) traded 73.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $142.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

