Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.26. 1,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.
About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF
The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.
