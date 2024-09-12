Gaimin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.76 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $69,708.13 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,835,697,711 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 14,835,697,711 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00093593 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $93,585.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

