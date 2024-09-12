GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE GME opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.