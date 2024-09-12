GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $24.77. GameStop shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 2,162,433 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GameStop by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 209,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

