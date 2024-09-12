Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
About Gamma Communications
