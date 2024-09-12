GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

