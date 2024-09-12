GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
