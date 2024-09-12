Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 31,376 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 31,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $82,205.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 664,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genelux alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $63,134.10.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $89,489.62.

On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.

Genelux Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Genelux by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 26.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.