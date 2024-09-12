General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.