Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $38.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $8,860,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

