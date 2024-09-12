Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.71. Gevo shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,244,759 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Gevo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

Gevo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,573,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at $888,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gevo by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.