Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $165.39 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Gigachad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $165.39 million and $2.64 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gigachad has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01593661 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,537,028.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

