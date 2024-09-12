Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

