GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.12 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 212,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,555,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Specifically, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

GitLab Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

