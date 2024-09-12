Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Up 6.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 6,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 108,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLP

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 192,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,372.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.