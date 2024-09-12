GlobalData (LON:DATA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s current price.

GlobalData Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DATA traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 209.06 ($2.73). 135,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 132 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5,226.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £562,500 ($735,582.58). Company insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

