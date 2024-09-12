Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $186.60 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $186.60 million and $648,811.76 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,930,053 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

