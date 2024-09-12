Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $158,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 189,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

