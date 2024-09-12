Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $297,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 744,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 768,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,033 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $111.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

