GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 56,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.27 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

