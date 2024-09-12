Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading 6.5% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Gray Television Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $761.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.