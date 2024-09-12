Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.2 %

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

