Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.16

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 14457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $790.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 109,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 85,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

