Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 25,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

