Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 25,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.44.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.