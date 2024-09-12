Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 10.9%

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 1,806,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,054,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.90 ($0.70).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.26. The company has a market capitalization of £274.29 million, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 0.26.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
