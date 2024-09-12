Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,525 Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Vivakor Stock Performance

VIVK opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Vivakor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

