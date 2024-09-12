Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

