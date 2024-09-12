Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $87,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.