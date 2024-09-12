GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 12% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

