Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 8%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 116,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 36,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.3403168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

