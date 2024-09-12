Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Happiness Development Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

