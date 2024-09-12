Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.42 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 76,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 498,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

HROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. Research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

