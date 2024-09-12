HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $147,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $459,613.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.