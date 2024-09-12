Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 8,228 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

