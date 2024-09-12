Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.