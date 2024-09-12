Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

CVS stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

