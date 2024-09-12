Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

