Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,702,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 74.8% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $541.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.