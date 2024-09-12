Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

