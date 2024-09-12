Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

