HC Wainwright Boosts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $50.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 119,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,501. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $45.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.