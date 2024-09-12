HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,976,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

