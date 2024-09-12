Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,200 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 4.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.