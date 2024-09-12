Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,850 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 3.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

