Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 9.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TC Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 411,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

